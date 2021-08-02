The Hunt Is On For Pokemon At The Indiana State Fair

By Anna Gallegos

August 2, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

An Indiana business is giving kids and adults the chance to go on a real Pokemon hunt.

Moonshot Games is giving away $10,000 worth of Pokemon cards as part of a scavenger hunt at the State Fair.

"We were thinking out loud, like, what can we do to get people out and do something fun. We said, 'what if we hunted for actual Pokémon cards?' And our first thought was, 'let's go hide them around the square in Noblesville, or maybe around Indianapolis,'" Moonshot's owner Jayson Manship told WTHR.

"And we said there's one event every year that has almost a million people show up at it in a confined but very big space. The State Fair is the right choice."

Starting on Wednesday, August 4, Manship and the rest of the Moonshot crew will hide white cards with QR codes around the fairgrounds. The white cards can be redeemed for the actual Pokemon card.

There will be 20 cards up for grabs every day the fair is open, and clues will be posted at https://www.findmoonshot.com/.

The fair is open Wednesday through Sundays through Aug. 22. Tickets for the fair are $13 per person, but the Indy Star is offering free tickets for Wednesday, August 11.

