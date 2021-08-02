There's So Much Wildfire Smoke, It's Making The Sky Hazy

After an early start to the wildfire season, multiple blazes, big and small, have caused so much smoke in the West that it's blanketing the sky.

From California to Washington and Oregon, people have noticed a strange haze above them over the last few days, according to Q13 FOX. Wildfires across the region have burned through hundreds of thousands of acres, causing some "unhealthy" air quality issues in Eastern Washington Monday morning (August 2).

Experts said residents can expect hazy sunshine for the next couple of days. Come Thursday, that's going to change.

"Thursday, a low-pressure system starts to move in from the Pacific. First, we get the clouds and cooler temps, and there is a slight chance of a shower. Also, the smoke will be pushed out of Western Washington. Friday, this system will probably bring us some much-needed rain and put an end to our dry streak. It will also be cooler, with highs only in the low 70s," Q13 FOX wrote for the Seattle area.

As for Northwest Oregon, thunderstorms and rain is expected for the Cascade Mountains, but the Portland metro area won't see that activity, Oregon Live said.

"Warm and mainly dry inland through Wednesday, (temperate along the coast) along with thunder today over the OR Cascades, then a pattern change will bring much cooler weather and more widespread chance of precip Thursday into the weekend!" the National Weather Service in Portland wrote.