These Are The Highest-Rated Mexican Restaurants In Cincinnati

By Kelly Fisher

August 2, 2021

Mexican pork tacos with vegetables. Top view
Photo: Getty Images

It’s likely no surprise that Mexican food is among the most popular in America, and there are plenty of restaurants to choose from.

That’s why fellow foodies have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best Mexican restaurants.

Stacker also rounded up the Top 25 Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati based on TripAdvisor reviews, making the best options even more accessible to people looking for the perfect place to grab a bite to eat. The data journalism hub noted that cuisine has been "cemented" into a "beloved role in U.S. cuisine."

So, which Mexican restaurants are the best ones in Cincinnati?

These are the Top 10, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Mazunte Taqueria, at 5207 Madison Rd
  2. Bakersfield OTR, at 1213 Vine St
  3. Nada, at 600 Walnut St
  4. Tortilleria Garcia, at 11774 Springfield Pike
  5. Condado Tacos, at 195 E Freedom Way (across the street from the Reds Hall of Fame)
  6. Gomez Salsa, at 107 E 12th St
  7. Agave & Rye, at 635 Madison Ave
  8. Jefferson Social, at 101 E Freedom Way
  9. La Mexicana, at 642 Monmouth St
  10. Taqueria Mercado, at 100 E 8th St

Find other Mexican restaurants in Cincinnati that received high ratings on TripAdvisor here.

See the rest of the Top 25 list from Stacker here.

