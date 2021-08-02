Video Captures 3 Crashing Through Window In Fight Over Lollapalooza Tickets

Three people crashed through a window at the Congress Hotel during an altercation over fake Lollapalooza tickets, police confirmed.

It was all caught on video.

CBS Chicago obtained and shared footage of the brawl.

The chaotic video captures the sound of the window smashing and a scream. One man, who apparently sustained leg injuries, can be seen trying to drag himself away on the ground.

Officials reportedly closed that part of the sidewalk for several hours after the fight.

Police confirmed to CBS Chicago that the “deceptive practice” stemmed from “counterfeit event tickets.” The incident happened on South Michigan Avenue around 5:45 p.m. A 26-year-old man is accused of selling the fake tickets to four people. Two of them confronted the 26-year-old on the sidewalk, and that’s when a “physical altercation ensued between the victims and the offender at which time all three individuals went through a glass window of a nearby hotel,” police confirmed in a statement to the station.

Authorities also confirmed that all three men were transported to Northwestern Hospital in good or stable condition. The alleged seller of the counterfeit tickets is in custody and detectives are investigating.

Watch CBS Chicago's report of the fight here: