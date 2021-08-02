Why August 2nd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basne

August 2, 2021

Photo of Bob DYLAN
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 2nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1962, Robert Allen Zimmerman legally became Bob Dylan.

In 2003, Kiss and Aerosmith kicked off their co-headlining tour. 

In 1998, the Beastie Boys started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with Hello Nasty, the group’s third record to top the chart.

In 2010, Arcade Fire released their hit album, The Suburbs, which debuted at number one and went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year.

In 1975, the Eagleswent to number one on the chart with their song “One of These Nights.”

In 1986, Peter Ceterabegan two weeks on top of the charts with his song “The Glory of Love,” the theme to the film Karate Kid II.

And in 2006, Killers singer Brandon Flowers married Tana Munblowsky in a private ceremony in Hawaii.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Why August 2nd Matters In Rock History

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.