A&W Celebrating National Root Beer Float Day At Minnesota Locations

Grab a mug, some ice-cold root beer and some vanilla ice cream because Friday, August 6, is National Root Beer Float Day.

If you're looking for a free root beer float around Minnesota, you're in luck. A&W Restaurants is celebrating the national holiday by giving out free small root beer floats at participating locations on Friday, August 6.

All you have to do is show up to one of the seven locations below from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a free root beer float; there is no purchase necessary. The company is asking for donations for charity. The charity A&W picked to donate to is DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Here are seven participating A&W Minnesota locations:

376 South Avenue, Bloomington, MN 55425

140 Orr Avenue, Buffalo, MN 55313

404 Wilson Avenue, Faribault, MN 55021

1850 Adams Street, Ste. 536, Mankato, MN 56001

5446 Lakers Lane, Nisswa, MN 56468

1004 Park Ave. S., Park Rapids, MN 56470

Apache Mall, 202 Apache Drive, Rochester, MN 55902

According to the DAV website, DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year.

For more information on A&W's free root beer floats, click here.