Big Sean Says His Chiropractor Helped Him 'Grow 2 Inches' Taller

As fans know, Sean has made taking care of himself from the inside out a priority in recent years.

In March, the Detroit rapper opened up about his struggles with depression, sharing that he's contemplated suicide.

“You know, if you're a man and you're not working hard, it's like, 'Aw, you getting soft.' So that was always in the back of my head. I'm working, exhausting myself for years and years, and I couldn't get through the day without feeling terrible. I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real," Sean shared during an appearance on author and professor Michael Eric Dyson's Facebook Watch show, One Question One Mike. "[I] was even planning it out to the point where like, 'Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money." Sean added, “Because I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized that OK, I need to stop everything I’m doing and figure this out or I’m going to self-destruct.”

Sean went on to tell Michael that he was able to get out of that dark headspace by taking time off from work and putting himself first. “I took the time off, canceled everything I was doing, sought therapy, connected with God more, spiritually grounded myself, and put myself first as a priority for the first time ever,” he explained.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.