Big Sean Says His Chiropractor Helped Him 'Grow 2 Inches' Taller

By Peyton Blakemore

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Big Sean is no longer 5'8," according to him.

On Tuesday (August 3), the "Go Big" rapper took to Instagram Story to share a video of him hanging with a 5'10'' friend, who he said he's just as tall as now.

“My ni**a Ronnie 5’10″… solid,” he said in the clip. “So b*tch, look at me next to him, b*tch. Ni**as try and hate on me like I’m 5’6.″ Nah, for real, I probably even grew like a couple inches."

Sean used the caption of the clip to explain how he was able to get taller at the age of 33.

“How da f**k I grow 2 inches? Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how," he wrote. "Straight Spine thas how. I’m laughing cause it’s real.”

As fans know, Sean has made taking care of himself from the inside out a priority in recent years.

In March, the Detroit rapper opened up about his struggles with depression, sharing that he's contemplated suicide.

“You know, if you're a man and you're not working hard, it's like, 'Aw, you getting soft.' So that was always in the back of my head. I'm working, exhausting myself for years and years, and I couldn't get through the day without feeling terrible. I for sure contemplated suicide a lot of times, having guns in my hand, feeling it for real," Sean shared during an appearance on author and professor Michael Eric Dyson's Facebook Watch show, One Question One Mike. "[I] was even planning it out to the point where like, 'Hey, if I do kill myself, at least my family will get this amount of money." Sean added, “Because I was just stressed out and not happy. I realized that OK, I need to stop everything I’m doing and figure this out or I’m going to self-destruct.”

Sean went on to tell Michael that he was able to get out of that dark headspace by taking time off from work and putting himself first. “I took the time off, canceled everything I was doing, sought therapy, connected with God more, spiritually grounded myself, and put myself first as a priority for the first time ever,” he explained.

If you or someone you know need mental health help, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Big Sean Says His Chiropractor Helped Him 'Grow 2 Inches' Taller

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.