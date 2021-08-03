Camila Cabello Posts Confident Bikini Selfie After Being Body Shamed
By Emily Lee
August 3, 2021
Camila Cabello exudes confidence in her latest Instagram post. The 'Don't Go Yet' singer shared a selfie in a cute, colorful bikini while on vacation with her family.
Though Cabello only used the kiss mark emoji to caption the shot, the post comes not long after the 24-year-old faced a series of body-shaming comments from internet trolls. Cabello received a ton of supportive comments from friends and followers alike after posting the photo. "Your confidence makes me love me and my body more. thank u," one fan wrote.
Just last month, Cabello took to TikTok to hit back against those making negative comments about her body. “I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” Cabello said in the video. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly."
@camilacabello
i luv my body♬ original sound - Camila Cabello
“And I wasn’t tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Damn.' But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season.”
Cabello concluded that she's "grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”