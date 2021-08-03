Camila Cabello Posts Confident Bikini Selfie After Being Body Shamed

Camila Cabello exudes confidence in her latest Instagram post. The 'Don't Go Yet' singer shared a selfie in a cute, colorful bikini while on vacation with her family.

Though Cabello only used the kiss mark emoji to caption the shot, the post comes not long after the 24-year-old faced a series of body-shaming comments from internet trolls. Cabello received a ton of supportive comments from friends and followers alike after posting the photo. "Your confidence makes me love me and my body more. thank u," one fan wrote.