Chicago Bulls & DeMar DeRozan Reportedly Finalizing Deal

DeMar DeRozan is reportedly Chicago-bound.

ESPN reports Tuesday afternoon (August 3) that the Chicago Bulls are finalizing a deal to acquire the San Antonio Spurs forward. That’s according to information from an unnamed source.

Here’s what we know as of publication, according to a Twitter thread by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

“The Bulls are finalizing a sign-and-trade deal to acquire the Spurs' DeMar DeRozan, source tells ESPN.

“The Bulls are sending the Spurs Thad Young, Al-Farouq Aminu and picks in the deal, source tells ESPN.

“The Bulls are sending a future first-round pick that will convey no sooner than 2025, source tells ESPN. The Bulls will also send a 2022 second-round pick via the Lakers and Bulls' own 2025 second-round pick, source tells ESPN.

“Full Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan on a three-year, $85M deal includes Young, Aminu, the 2025 first-round pick and the 2022 and 2025 seconds to San Antonio.”