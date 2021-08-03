All 50 States Report Significant Rise In Vaccination Rates - Here's Why

Many states nationwide have reported a significant spike in COVID-19 vaccination rates during the past several weeks.

ABC News reports vaccinations statewide increased by approximately 100% during the final two weeks of July amid the spread of the Delta variant, which is reported to be "highly contagious, likely to be more severe" than previous known strains of the coronavirus and that “breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

An ABC News analysis of CDC data from the past three weeks shows all 50 states reported an increase in its average of first doses administered, while the national rate for Americans receiving their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine has increased by more than 73% during that span.

States like Missouri have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent months, leading to a significant newfound demand to vaccinations.

Missouri reported an increase of nearly 560% in new cases and 205% coronavirus-related hospitalizations since early June, leading to a 100% increase in vaccinations state wide during the final two months of July. The state's percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated remains at just 41%, which is among the lowest in the country, but still showing progress.

On Sunday (August 1), the White House reported more than 800,000 vaccine doses had been administered, including both first and second doses, which continued a five consecutive days of more than 700,000 doses being administered.