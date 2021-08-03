Though One Tree Hill has been off the air for many years now, the show continues to find new audiences via streaming. As a result, the series, as well as its cast members, have encountered revitalized interest in some of the behind-the-scenes drama from back in the day.

Recently, Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton Sawyer on One Tree Hill for six seasons, came across a fan's tweet that claimed she left the series due to friction between her co-star and on-screen love interest Chad Michael Murray. "[Hilarie] said that her departure was unceremonious and we can blame that on Chad tbh at least the Chad from back then. I’m assuming and hope he’s grown up now but wtf," the tweet read.

To the fan's surprise, Burton actually replied to the tweet in order to set the record straight. “I’m not sure where your info is coming from, but Chad had nothing to do with my leaving," she wrote. "We were both treated badly, and he defended me. I so appreciate your support, but I just wanted to clarify that Chad was my teammate. My bosses were the s–ts.”

“I’ve heard that rumor so many times over the years," she continued. "I just correct it because I care about our OTH fam and don’t want anyone carrying around false baggage."

For those who may have missed it, Burton, along with sixteen female cast members, accused One Tree Hill showrunner Mark Schwann of sexual misconduct. “I never tried to tell the truth to the media after I left One Tree Hill because I believed it was a lost cause," Burton wrote at the time. "I had walked away from jobs I loved just to remove myself from toxic situations. I stopped auditioning. I abandoned my childhood dreams of being an actress because playing the game was simply not worth it to me.”

Though she took some time off from acting following One Tree Hill, Burton has gone on to appear in a number of exciting projects, including The Walking Dead, Council of Dads, Extant and more.