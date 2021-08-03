How To Score A Free Root Beer Float In Ohio On National Root Beer Float Day

By Kelly Fisher

August 3, 2021

Refreshing Root Beer Float
Photo: Getty Images

Cheers! Some Ohioans are in for a refreshing treat.

National Root Beer Float Day is around the corner — coming up on Friday (August 6) — and people can celebrate the holiday with a delicious freebie.

A&W Restaurant, hosting “good food & good times” for more than a century, announced its festivities for National Root Beer Float Day:

“A&W Root Beer and rich, creamy vanilla soft serve — it doesn't get much better than that. So stop by participating A&W Restaurants on Friday, August 6th for a free small Root Beer Float from 2 PM to 8 PM — no purchase necessary! Donations to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) are encouraged. Cheers!”

So, where can you score a free Root Beer Float in Ohio?

A&W’s Zanesville location is participating. Find it at 2455 West Pike, according to A&W.

Find the full list of participating locations here.

DAV (Disabled American Veterans) is a nonprofit organization that “provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year,” its website states. It continues: “With nearly 1,300 chapters and more than 1 million members across the country, DAV empowers our nation’s heroes and their families by helping to provide the resources they need and ensuring our nation keeps the promises made to them.”

Find out more about DAV here.

