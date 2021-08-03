Jennifer Aniston Calls Jennifer Lopez The 'Master' Of Red Carpet Poses

Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to glamorous red carpets. Despite making appearances on them since her career began in the late '80s, the Friends star admits she's still not entirely comfortable posing for the cameras.

While chatting with InStyle, Aniston explained that how you pose on a red carpet "depends on your stylist because they go, ‘Never do this! Always do this!’ I’m like, ‘Well, that feels weird.'” Though her stylists try to give her guidance on how to pose in certain outfits, Aniston said she ultimately doesn't “know how to stand on a red carpet, but you do the best you can.”

There's one person, however, that Aniston believes is the "master" of red carpet posing—Jennifer Lopez. “I want to know what gives her the look like she’s about to be seething,” Aniston gushed.

“It’s amazing. She’s almost stuck getting mad at somebody, but she’s just so gorgeous,” she continued. “She’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m standing here.’ But I don’t think she’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s a performer.”

The one trick Aniston tries to follow when making these appearances is to look for a photographer she knows. “If I’m having an honest interaction with someone, it makes it easier," she shared.