Joe Jonas Takes Us Back To 2007 With Hilarious 'SOS' Recreation
By Emily Lee
August 3, 2021
This is definitely an SOS.
On Monday (August 2), Joe Jonas shared a hilarious video on Instagram that will take Jonas Brothers fans back to 2007. In the video, Jonas struts down the street in a wig resembling that haircut he donned in the early days of his pop music career as 'SOS'—one of the band's first big hits—plays in the background.
Not only did Jonas recreate his infamous mid-aughts hairstyle, but he also poked fun at his sartorial choices from that era. Jonas is rocking multiple scarves at once.
Jonas's followers loved the nostalgic video. "It’s the amount of scarves for me," one person wrote. "Shane Gray is that you?" another person wrote, referencing his Camp Rock character.
This sweet nod to the early days of the Jonas Brothers comes just a few short weeks ahead of their next tour. The brothers-turned-bandmates are heading out on the Remember This tour on August 20. Fingers crossed Jonas recreates this look while performing 'SOS' live.