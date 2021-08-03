Kane Brown's Wife Has The Best Reaction To His Shirtless Gym Progress Pics
By Emily Lee
August 3, 2021
Kane Brown has been working hard at the gym. On Monday (August 2), the country music star took to Instagram to show off his fitness progress.
"This past year [I've] been working my ass off in the gym," Kane wrote, sharing a slideshow of three photos. The first two photos feature Kane shirtless, showing off his toned body. The final photo, however, is from before he began hitting the gym. "Still got a lot to go but scroll to see how tiny I was," he added.
It didn't take long before his friends and followers popped up in his comments. "You are your own security now," fellow country star Jimmie Allen wrote. "That's what's up! Keep posting your gym journey to inspire others," one fan wrote.
The best comment, though, came from Kane's wife Katelyn Brown. "Hottest dad bod out there," she wrote, adding in a fire emoji and a heart-eyed emoji. Kane and Katelyn are parents to daughter Kinglsey, who they welcomed back in October 2019.