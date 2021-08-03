Kane Brown's Wife Has The Best Reaction To His Shirtless Gym Progress Pics

Kane Brown has been working hard at the gym. On Monday (August 2), the country music star took to Instagram to show off his fitness progress.

"This past year [I've] been working my ass off in the gym," Kane wrote, sharing a slideshow of three photos. The first two photos feature Kane shirtless, showing off his toned body. The final photo, however, is from before he began hitting the gym. "Still got a lot to go but scroll to see how tiny I was," he added.