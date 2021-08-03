Lizzo Teases New Era By Announcing Comeback Single 'Rumors'

Lizzo's newest musical offering is weeks away.

On Sunday (July 31), the pop star took to social media to tease a new single set for later this month, writing, "Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow." As promised, Monday saw Lizzo reveal that her comeback track, “Rumors,” is scheduled to drop on August 13, alongside a promo photo of her wearing gold from head-to-toe. “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13,” she captioned the post, alongside several shush emojis.

New music from Lizzo comes at a fitting time as she's scheduled to perform at a number of music festivals beginning next month. First up, she' has the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on September 4, Then, she’ll perform at Global Citizen Live on September 25, which will be followed by Firefly Music Festival on September 26, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 8, and Outside Lands on October 29.

On the personal front, Lizzo has been playing up her much-publicized feelings for Chris Evans. In a new TikTok, she shared Evans' response to her "confirming" a rumor (that she started) about being pregnant with the Marvel actor's baby. In a screenshot from her Twitter DMs, Evans is seen responding to the comedic rumor, writing, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.”