Lizzo Teases New Era By Announcing Comeback Single 'Rumors'

By Hayden Brooks

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Lizzo's newest musical offering is weeks away.

On Sunday (July 31), the pop star took to social media to tease a new single set for later this month, writing, "Don’t even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow." As promised, Monday saw Lizzo reveal that her comeback track, “Rumors,” is scheduled to drop on August 13, alongside a promo photo of her wearing gold from head-to-toe. “NEW ERA BITCH. ‘RUMORS’. 8/13,” she captioned the post, alongside several shush emojis.

New music from Lizzo comes at a fitting time as she's scheduled to perform at a number of music festivals beginning next month. First up, she' has the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on September 4, Then, she’ll perform at Global Citizen Live on September 25, which will be followed by Firefly Music Festival on September 26, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on October 8, and Outside Lands on October 29.

On the personal front, Lizzo has been playing up her much-publicized feelings for Chris Evans. In a new TikTok, she shared Evans' response to her "confirming" a rumor (that she started) about being pregnant with the Marvel actor's baby. In a screenshot from her Twitter DMs, Evans is seen responding to the comedic rumor, writing, “Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy my mother will be so happy lol.”

LIZZO

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lizzo Teases New Era By Announcing Comeback Single 'Rumors'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.