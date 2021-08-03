New York City Will Require Proof Of Vaccination For Restaurants, Gyms

By Jason Hall

August 3, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine At Nursing Home In Pennsylvania
Photo: Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will soon begin requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccinations for entry to all restaurants and fitness centers in a press conference on Tuesday (August 3).

"If you're unvaccinated, unfortunately you will not be able to participate in many things," de Blasio said via CNN.

The policy will go into effect at some point during the next few weeks, according to de Blasio.

The decision comes as businesses nationwide begin to implement new vaccine requirements for employees, which includes some mandating customers and clients provide proof of vaccination.

Broadway theaters have already announced plans to require vaccinations for audience and staff at least through the month of October in an effort to help the city's vaccine push.

New York City's decision comes amid the spread of the Delta variant, which is reported to be "highly contagious, likely to be more serve" than previous known strains of the coronavirus and that “breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as unvaccinated cases,” according to the CDC.

The effort has also extended past the national level, with several European countries rolling out vaccine incentives, including cash payments and free football stadium tours offered for vaccinated individuals.

On Monday, France's parliament passed a new law requiring a "health pass" showing proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test for individuals to gain entry to restaurants and bars, as well as long-distance traveling on planes and trains amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reports.

Chat About New York City Will Require Proof Of Vaccination For Restaurants, Gyms

