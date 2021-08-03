Several Injured After Iceberg Wall At Titanic Museum Collapses

Several people were hospitalized Monday night (August 2) after a display at a Tennessee museum accidentally collapsed.

Three visitors to the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge were injured when an iceberg wall exhibit collapsed, sending all three to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to WBIR. Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. to find the fallen display and injured visitors on the Promenade Deck, which lets visitors touch the iceberg and experience the nighttime conditions that Titanic passengers felt the night the ship sank.

On Monday night, museum owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote about the incident on the museum's Facebook page.

"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind," they said. "We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld."