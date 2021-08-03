Several Injured After Iceberg Wall At Titanic Museum Collapses
By Sarah Tate
August 3, 2021
Several people were hospitalized Monday night (August 2) after a display at a Tennessee museum accidentally collapsed.
Three visitors to the Titanic Museum in Pigeon Forge were injured when an iceberg wall exhibit collapsed, sending all three to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to WBIR. Police responded to the scene around 8 p.m. to find the fallen display and injured visitors on the Promenade Deck, which lets visitors touch the iceberg and experience the nighttime conditions that Titanic passengers felt the night the ship sank.
On Monday night, museum owners Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn wrote about the incident on the museum's Facebook page.
"Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and crew members are always top of mind," they said. "We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld."
"Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends," the Joslyns said.
The names of the visitors and the extent of their injuries have not been released.
The Pigeon Forge museum temporarily closed on Monday but has since reopened, they said in an update on Tuesday. The area of the incident has been blocked off and the museum plans to rebuild the iceberg wall, which will take at least four weeks.