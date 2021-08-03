Texas District Tells Principal To Remove 'Questionable' Photo From Online

A high school principal in a Dallas suburb can't shake a photo incident from 2019 as he fights for support from his school district.

Before James Whitfield became the principal at Colleyville Heritage High School, he was named the Colleyville Heritage Middle School two years ago.

Shortly after his hiring, Whitfield said he was quickly notified by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District to remove a photo of him and his wife from social media after someone found it and sent it to the school board, NBC DFW reported.

The photo in question was professionally taken when Whitfield and his wife Kerrie were on their anniversary more than 10 years ago. It shows Whitfield, who is black, going in for a kiss with his wife, who is white.

"I look at the picture, and I look at the words above it, and it says, 'Is this the Dr. Whitfield we want leading our schools?' I showed it to my wife, who immediately begins to well up with tears," he told the TV station.