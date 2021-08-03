Texas Firefighter Arrested After Lying About COVID-19 To Get Time Off Work

A Dallas firefighter is facing criminal charges after he lied about his family's COVID-19 diagnoses to take time off work and get paid thousands of dollars in sick leave.

It started on March 24 when William Carter, 38, told the deputy chief at the Dallas Fire Department that his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The following week he said his daughter fell ill.

After taking a few weeks off because his family was sick, Carter said he also had COVID-19, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The whole scheme fell apart when the deputy chief asked Carter for proof of his and his family's positive COVID-19 tests. He was unable to show test results or doctors notes showing that he and his family was sick.

When asked by the deputy chief if it was true that his family was ill, Carter said “I guess not,” according to an affidavit. When asked why he lied, Carter said “greed, I guess."

Detective later found bank statements and receipts showing that the firefighter was at a water park resort in Round Rock, Texas, during the time off. Documents also show that Carter was paid $12,548.86 in sick leave.

He has now been charged with felony theft and is on paid administrative leave pending a fire department investigation, WFAA reported.