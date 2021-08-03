Texas Firefighter Arrested After Lying About COVID-19 To Get Time Off Work

By Anna Gallegos

August 3, 2021

Playing sick
Photo: Getty Images

A Dallas firefighter is facing criminal charges after he lied about his family's COVID-19 diagnoses to take time off work and get paid thousands of dollars in sick leave.

It started on March 24 when William Carter, 38, told the deputy chief at the Dallas Fire Department that his wife tested positive for COVID-19. The following week he said his daughter fell ill.

After taking a few weeks off because his family was sick, Carter said he also had COVID-19, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The whole scheme fell apart when the deputy chief asked Carter for proof of his and his family's positive COVID-19 tests. He was unable to show test results or doctors notes showing that he and his family was sick.

When asked by the deputy chief if it was true that his family was ill, Carter said “I guess not,” according to an affidavit. When asked why he lied, Carter said “greed, I guess."

Detective later found bank statements and receipts showing that the firefighter was at a water park resort in Round Rock, Texas, during the time off. Documents also show that Carter was paid $12,548.86 in sick leave.

He has now been charged with felony theft and is on paid administrative leave pending a fire department investigation, WFAA reported.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Texas Firefighter Arrested After Lying About COVID-19 To Get Time Off Work

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.