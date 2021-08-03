Vikings Release Former First-Round Pick Amid Felony Assault Indictment

Vikings team owner had previously referred to allegations against Gladney as very "disturbing and something that's concerning to us as ownership and to our organization" on Tuesday morning prior to the cornerback being released later in the afternoon.

Gladney, 24, was selected by the Vikings at No. 31 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft after starting four consecutive seasons at Texas Christian University.

The cornerback made 15 starts and appeared in all 16 games for Minnesota as a rookie, recording 81 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass deflections, one forced fumble and one QB hit in 2020.

Gladney was charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the woman's neck and throat, according to an indictment obtained by ESPN.

A lawsuit recently filed against Gladney by his former girlfriend claims an altercation stemmed from an extended argument between the two that lasted more than two hours.

The victim claims Gladney attempted to bribe her and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

If convicted, the 24-year-old could face up to 10 years in prison. No court data has been scheduled for Gladney as of Tuesday (August 3) afternoon.