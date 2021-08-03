Why August 3rd Matters In Rock History

It’s August 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, “Hello, I Love You” became The Doors’ second and final number-one single.

In 1971, Paul McCartney announced that he was forming Wings.

In 1974, Bad Company went to number one on the album chart with their self-titled debut.

In 1987, Def Leppard released their fourth studio album, Hysteria.

In 1985, Tears for Fears started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Shout.”

In 1991,Metallica held a playback party at New York’s Madison Square Garden to launch their self-titled album. Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic both attended.

And in 2008, Kid Rock had the number one song in the UK with “All Summer Long.”

(H/T This Day in Music)