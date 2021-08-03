Why August 3rd Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 3, 2021

Desert Trip - Weekend 2 - Day 2
Photo: Getty Images North

It’s August 3rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, “Hello, I Love You” became The Doors’ second and final number-one single. 

In 1971, Paul McCartney announced that he was forming Wings.

In 1974, Bad Company went to number one on the album chart with their self-titled debut.

In 1987, Def Leppard released their fourth studio album, Hysteria.

In 1985, Tears for Fears started a three-week run on top of the singles chart with “Shout.”

In 1991,Metallica held a playback party at New York’s Madison Square Garden to launch their self-titled album. Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic both attended.

And in 2008, Kid Rock had the number one song in the UK with “All Summer Long.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

