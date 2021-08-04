Why August 5th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 5th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, Pink Floyd released their debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn.

In 1972, Clive Davis signed a young band called Aerosmith to CBS Records after seeing them play Max’s Kansas City in New York. They received 125-thousand dollars at the signing.

In 1975, Joan Jett and drummer Sandy West formed the first all-female heavy rock band, The Runaways.

In 2001, the Foo Fighters treated 300 lucky fans to an intimate show at LA’s Troubadour. The fans were selected from a pool of email entries on the band’s website.

In 1957, American Bandstand first aired nationally.

In 1983, David Crosby was sentenced to five years in jail in Texas for cocaine and firearms offenses. The singer had slept through most of his trial.

And in 2003, Smash Mouth released their album, Get the Picture, and celebrated with a performance at a New York Toys ‘R’ Us.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)