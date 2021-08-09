Why August 10th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 10, 2022

It’s August 10th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1976, Elton John played the first of ten sold-out nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

In 1992, Def Leppard kicked off the North American leg of their 248-date Seven Day Weekend world tour at Madison Square Garden.

In 1984, the Red Hot Chili Peppers released their self-titled debut album.

In 1999, Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthur left the band.

And in 2010, Black Label Society released their eighth studio album, Order of the Black.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

