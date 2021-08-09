Why August 9th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 9th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1986, Queen gave what would be their last ever live performance when they appeared at Knebworth Park in England. The last two songs they played for the 120-thousand fans in attendance were “We Are the Champions” and “God Save the Queen.”

In 1995, the original members of Kiss played together for the first time since 1980 when Peter Criss and Ace Frehley joined the group to record their MTV Unplugged special.

In 1996, The Ramones split up.

In 1995,Grateful Dead singer Jerry Garcia died from a heart attack at age 53.

And in 1994, during an Oasis gig in Newcastle upon Tyne, England, guitarist Noel Gallagher was hit in the face by a man who jumped on stage. The band refused to keep playing, angering the crowd, so when the band’s bus was leaving, a mob of over 300 people attacked the vehicle.

