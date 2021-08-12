Why August 12th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 12th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham played together for the first time when they rehearsed at a studio in London. The first song they played was a version of “The Train Kept A-Rollin’.”

In 1967, Fleetwood Mac made their live debut at London’s National Jazz & Blues Festival. The headliners at the festival were Donovan and Pink Floyd.

In 1991, Metallica released their self-titled album. The band’s fifth and best-selling studio effort is of course better known as The Black Album.

In 1993, the Red Hot Chili Peppers replaced guitarist Arik Marshall with Jesse Tobias, but three months later, Tobias was replaced by Dave Navarro.

In 1999, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band closed out their record-setting 15-show stand at East Rutherford, New Jersey’s Continental Airlines Arena.

And in 1994, Woodstock ’94 took place in Saugerties, New York. It featured performances from the likes of Green Day, Nine Inch Nails, Metallica, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and many others.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

