Why August 13th Matters In Rock History

In 1965, Jefferson Airplane made their live debut at San Francisco’s Matrix Club. Marty Balin, the group’s vocalist and guitarist, owned the club.

In 1977, Bachman-Turner Overdrive announced that they were splitting up.

In 2009, guitar innovator Les Paul, who invented the solid-body electric guitar, died at age 94.

In 2004, guitarist Wes Borland rejoined Limp Bizkit.

In 1996, 311 put on a free “Choose or Lose” concert in San Diego, just outside the Republican National Convention, with the hope of heightening youth interest in the political world.

In 1966, The Lovin Spoonful started three weeks on top of the chart with their hit song “Summer in the City.”

In 1999, Stone Temple Pilots singer Scott Weiland was sent to jail for once again violating his probation by continuing illegal drug use.

And in 1980, four masked robbers broke into Todd Rundgren’s New York house, tied him up and stole paintings and stereo equipment. One of the intruders was reportedly humming Rundgren’s song “I Saw the Light.”

