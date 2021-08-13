Why August 14th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 14th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1995, the Foo Fighters made their network television debut on The Late Show with David Lettermanwhen they performed their new single, “This is a Call.”

In 1970, Stephen Stills was arrested at a La Jolla, California hotel and charged with cocaine possession.

In 1971, Rod Stewart released “Maggie May.” It became his breakthrough single in the United States and went to number one.

In 1999, the Red Hot Chili Peppersperformed with local Russian artists during a free music festival in Moscow’s Red Square, marking the first time the group ever played in Russia.

In 1994, just a couple days shy of the 25th anniversary of their performance at Woodstock, Santanaplayed at Woodstock ’94.

In 1971, The Whoreleased their fifth studio album, Who’s Next, which featured the hit song “Won’t Get Fooled Again.”

And in 2002, while on tour with Ozzy Osbourne’s Ozzfest, Drowning Pool singer Dave Williams was found dead on the band’s bus. Drugs were suspected but the 30-year-old actually died of a heart problem.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)