Why August 15th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 15, 2022

Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 15th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Woodstock opened in Bethel, New York with 400-thousand fans coming out to see the likes of The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Jefferson Airplane and many others.

In 1991, Paul Simon played a free concert at New York’s Central Park that was attended by an estimated 750-thousand fans.

In 1979, Led Zeppelin released their final studio album, In Through the Out Door

In 1981, The Pretenders put out their second album, Pretenders II.

And in 1991, Nirvana played at LA’s Roxy Theater, inviting the audience to attend the shoot for their first video, “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” two days later. So many came that hundreds of fans had to be turned away.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

