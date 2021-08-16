Why August 16th Matters In Rock History

August 16, 2022

It’s August 16th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1974, for the first time ever, The Ramones played at New York’s famed CBGB.

In 1962, Beatles manager Brian Epstein fired drummer Pete Best, who was replaced by Ringo Starr.

In 1977, Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died at the age of 42. 

In 1975, singer Peter Gabriel announced he was leaving Genesis

In 1983, Paul Simon married actress Carrie Fisher in his duplex overlooking New York’s Central Park. They had been together for five years but would separate after a year of marriage and get divorced in ‘85.

In 2005, Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee’s reality show, Tommy Lee Goes to College, debuted on NBC. 

In 2018, Aretha Franklin passed away at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history!

