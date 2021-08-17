Why August 17th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 17th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1968, The Doors had the number one album in the country with Waiting for the Sun, which would top the charts for four weeks.

In 1974, Eric Clapton began a four-week run atop the album chart with 461 Ocean Boulevard.

In 1986, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen played his first gig with the band since the automobile accident that cost him an arm.

In 1991, Nirvana shot the video for “Smells Like Teen Spirit.” The production cost less than 50-thousand dollars and featured real Nirvana fans as the audience.

In 1969, Woodstock ended after three days of peace and music, including sets from The Who, Jimi Hendrix, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, The Band and many others.

And in 2006, The Smashing Pumpkins entered the studio to work on what would become Zeitgeist, their first album since splitting up in 2000.

