Why August 18th Matters In Rock History

August 18, 2022

Mick Jagger In France
It’s August 18th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, Crosby, Stills and Nash played at Woodstock at 3 AM with newly added member Neil Young. It marked their second public gig together.

In 1962, Ringo Starr made his debut with The Beatles.

In 1977, The Police made their live debut as a three-piece band in Birmingham, England.

In 1969, Mick Jagger was accidentally shot in the hand while filming the movie Ned Kelly.

In 1992, Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love became parents of their first child, Frances Bean

In 1973, Jethro Tull’s A Passion Play was the number one album in the country.

In 1986, Bon Jovi released Slippery When Wet. The album eventually went 12 times platinum.

And in 1995, during the last night of the Lollapalooza tour in Mountain View, California, security guards had to carry a crying Courtney Love offstage after she began fighting with Hole fans, accusing them of not cheering loudly enough.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

