The 10 Best Songs For Going Back To School

By Dave Basner

August 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

We all know how Alice Cooper's "School's Out" is a great rock song for the start of summer, but which are the best rock songs to help students heading back to school? Here are the top ten:

10. "School" - Nirvana

9. "School Days" - The Kinks

8. "Girls' School" - Wings

7. "Mutha (Don't Want To Go To School Today)" - Extreme

6. "Don't Stand So Close To Me" - The Police

The Police
Photo: Getty Images

5. "Hot for Teacher" - Van Halen

4. "Bitch School" -Spinal Tap

3. "Rock N' Roll High School" - The Ramones

2. "Smokin' In The Boys Room" - Motley Crue

1. "Another Brick In The Wall" - Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Publicity Shot
Photo: Getty Images

Here's hoping all the students out there get straight A's!

