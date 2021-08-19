The 10 Best Songs For Going Back To School
We all know how Alice Cooper's "School's Out" is a great rock song for the start of summer, but which are the best rock songs to help students heading back to school? Here are the top ten:
10. "School" - Nirvana
9. "School Days" - The Kinks
8. "Girls' School" - Wings
7. "Mutha (Don't Want To Go To School Today)" - Extreme
6. "Don't Stand So Close To Me" - The Police
5. "Hot for Teacher" - Van Halen
4. "Bitch School" -Spinal Tap
3. "Rock N' Roll High School" - The Ramones
2. "Smokin' In The Boys Room" - Motley Crue
1. "Another Brick In The Wall" - Pink Floyd
Here's hoping all the students out there get straight A's!