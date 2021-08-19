The 10 Best Songs For Going Back To School

We all know how Alice Cooper's "School's Out" is a great rock song for the start of summer, but which are the best rock songs to help students heading back to school? Here are the top ten:

10. "School" - Nirvana

9. "School Days" - The Kinks

8. "Girls' School" - Wings

7. "Mutha (Don't Want To Go To School Today)" - Extreme

6. "Don't Stand So Close To Me" - The Police