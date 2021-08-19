Why August 19th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 19, 2022

It’s August 19th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1967, The Beatles scored their 14th US number one single with “All You Need is Love.” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Graham Nash and others all sang backing vocals on the track.

In 1997, Fleetwood Mac released their live album, The Dance, which reunited the band’s lineup of Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks

In 2005, a life-size bronze statue of Thin Lizzy’s Phil Lynott was unveiled in Dublin.

In 2001, seven months after leaving Metallica to focus on his side project, bassist Jason Newsted made his first live appearance with that group, Echobrain.

And in 2008, Staind released their sixth studio album, The Illusion of Progress

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

