Five Songs That Show Off Layne Staley's Amazing Voice

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the death of Alice in Chains and Mad Season singer Layne Staley, who died from a drug overdose at the age of 34. Here are five songs that show off what a talented voice we tragically lost in 2002:

1. “Man in the Box” (Alice in Chains) – If any song truly shows how Layne’s voice was an instrument in and of itself, it’s this one, which kicks off with the rocker’s vocals matching the opening guitar riffs. He goes on to powerfully deliver the lyrics, which include prophetic lines like “Won’t you come and save me.”