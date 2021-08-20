Why August 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1973, The Rolling Stones released “Angie.” The ballad went on to become one of their biggest hits.

In 1992, Sting married Trudie Styler.

In 1988, at England’s Monsters of Rock festival, two fans were trampled to death during a set by Guns N’ Roses. As the band performed, singer Axl Rose urged the crowd, “Don’t f***ing kill each other,” because the ground was wet and the crowd 107-thousand strong was surging forward.

In 1988, Steve Winwood had the number one album in the country with Roll With It. Meanwhile, the set’s title track topped the singles chart.

In 1991, Nirvana and Sonic Youth kicked off a joint European tour in Cork, Ireland.

And in 2012, Green Day released a special ten-level edition of the game Angry Birds featuring the band members as the green pigs. Players who got to the tenth level were treated with a new song from the band.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)