Why August 21st Matters In Rock History

It’s August 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1965, The Rolling Stones started a three-week run at number one on the album chart with Out of Our Heads, their first US chart-topper. The record’s success probably had something to do with a hit single off it called “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

In 1967, The Doors headed to Sunset Sound Studios in Hollywood to begin recording their second album, Strange Days.

In 1998, Journey played in Kentucky, their first live show with Steve Perry’s replacement, new singer Steve Augeri.

In 1982, U2 singer Bono married his girlfriend of seven years, Alison Stewart. Bassist Adam Clayton was the best man.

In 1983, Ramones guitarist Johnny Ramone spent four hours undergoing brain surgery after being found unconscious on a New York street where he got into a fight.

In 2005, synthesizer inventor Robert Moog died at age 71 from brain cancer.

In 1997, Oasis released their third album, Be Here Now. It sold 424,000 copies, becoming the fastest-selling record in British chart history.

In 2002, U2 shot the video for their new single, “Electric Storm,” with actress Samantha Morton in the wee hours of the morning in a French seaside town.

And in 2003, Fred Durst wrote on Limp Bizkit’s website that they had changed the name of the band’s upcoming album from Panty Sniffer to Results May Vary.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)