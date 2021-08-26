Why August 26th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 26, 2022

56th GRAMMY Awards P&E Wing Event Honoring Neil Young - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 26th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, guitarist Duane Allman joined Eric Clapton’s Derek and the Dominos sessions in Florida.

In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine named Jimi Hendrix the Greatest Guitarist in Rock History. Others in the top ten included Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, Keith Richards and Stevie Ray Vaughan.

In 2007, after two years, the Rolling Stones played the final show on their A Bigger Bang World Tour at the O2 Arena in London. It was the longest and biggest tour of their career and became the highest grossing in rock history, earning $560,000,000.

In 1997, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle while driving down Sunset Boulevard in LA.

And in 2005, Green Day was named the Best Band on the Planet at the 12th annual Kerrang! Rock Awards in the U-K. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

