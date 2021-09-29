Chicago's Best Tacos Are At This Restaurant, According To Yelp Reviewers

Chicago is home to tons of good restaurants, and oftentimes, customers take to online reviews to find the best ones.

So, it’s no secret that Yelp can point you in the direction of the best taco joints in town to celebrate National Taco Day on Monday (October 4).

And you’ll be far from alone. National Taco Day has its own website dedicated to the delicious holiday, and it says that last year, “Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos! That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back.” The site continues, before delving into the history of the taco and more:

“The word taco is the Mexican equivalent of the English word sandwich. The tortilla, which is made of corn or wheat, is wrapped or folded around a filling that is generally made of spiced proteins - beef, pork or fish.

“For National Taco Day this October 4, consider the countless variations you can create using traditional meats or with seafood, chicken, beans, cheese and eggs. Yank out your garnishes – salsa, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, onions and lettuce and you have a dish of great versatility and variety.”

So, where can you find the best tacos in the Chicago area?

Yelp reviewers say they’re at Taqueria Chingon.

