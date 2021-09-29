September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
By Kiyonna Anthony
September 29, 2022
September 29 marks an important day in Hip-Hop history.
Several culture-shifting moments occurred on this day 24 years ago that changed the game. On this day in 1998, OutKast dropped one of their most critically-acclaimed albums Aquemini. The esteemed project, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, cranked out timeless hits like "Rosa Parks," Da Art Of Storytelling," and "SpottieOttieDopaliscious" featuring Sleepy Brown. Aquemini also features collaborations with Raekwon, George Clinton, CeeLo Green and more. The Atlanta duo's third studio album went platinum just two months after its release, and reached double platinum status in 1999.
That same day and year, JAY-Z went on to secure himself as an official commercial success and burgeoning rap icon with the release of his third album Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life. The album's lead single, "Hard Knock Life (Ghetto Anthem)" uses a sample from the 1977 hit Broadway show Annie, mixed with Hov's reflective lyrics over The 45 King-produced beat. Vol. 2 went on to become Hov's most commercially successful album at the time thanks to mainstream hits to date like "Can I Get A..." featuring Amil & Ja Rule, "Money Ain't A Thang" featuring Jermaine Dupri and "Money, Cash, H*es" featuring the late DMX.
As if those two imperative albums weren't enough, A Tribe Called Quest also made history when they announced they'd be parting ways with the release of their fifth album The Love Moment. TLM debuted at number 3 on the Billboard 200 and featured some of Hip-Hop's elite, including Busta Rhymes and Mos Def.
Speaking of Mos Def, he and Talib Kweli also made history on this day in 1998 when they released their debut album as Black Star. The thought-provoking self-titled album has gone on to influence some of today's heavyweights in Hip-Hop including Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole.
Check out some memorable visuals from all of these iconic, culture-shaping albums below.