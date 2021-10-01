Brandy, Eve & Naturi Naughton Get Nasty In New Video From ABC Show 'Queens'

Hip Hop is coming to ABC with a brand new show entitled Queens, starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

On Friday, the ladies debuted their first music video from the new ABC series, "Nasty Girl" on Good Morning America. The Tim Story directed video features Eve as Brianna aka Professor Sex, Naturi Naughton as Jill aka Da Thrill, Brandy as Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics and Nadine Velazquez as Valeria aka Butter Pecan.

In the video, the fictional rap group spits bars aboard a yacht as they pop champagne, rocking shiny, 90's hip hop inspired looks, accompanied by a slew of background dancers. Eve, Brandy, Naturi and Nadie released a joint statement about the show, saying:

"As artists who came up in the '90s, 'Nasty Girl' is our love letter to the groundbreaking music and hip-hop culture of the era. [Filming in Miami] stirred up a sense of nostalgia and pride in how far we have come as artists. To still be in the game today and supporting each other along the way is what our show Queens is all about."

Queens tells the story of four women looking to recapture their 90's fame as hip-hop group, Nasty B*****. According to the show's synopsis:

"Having been estranged for about 20 years, the four must work to regain the swagger they had as the iconic group that made them legends in the hip-hop world."

The fictional group's first single "Nasty Girl" produced by Avery "Avenue Beatz" Chambliss and the show's executive music producer Swizz Beatz. Queens premieres Oct. 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Check out the video below.