Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing On Side Of Nashville Interstate

By Sarah Tate

October 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A group of people on a hot air balloon were flying high above Middle Tennessee Friday morning (October 1) when they had to make a sudden landing off the side of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. No injuries were reported.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the balloon ran out of fuel around 9 a.m. and had to make an emergency landing at the junction of I-24 and I-840, WKRN reports.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the hot air balloon landing on the side of I-24 East never blocked the road. The TDOT Help Truck responded to the scene along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.

Despite the emergency landing, the occupants on the balloon seemed to have a good time, including Tiffany Kennerly Horton who was celebrating her birthday.

"It was a good time. We went up on a hot air balloon for my birthday," said Horton. "We met some wonderful people, Captain Jack was great and our choices was to land by the interstate or in a cornfield so we chose the better option of the two. It was a blast. We had fun."

Mike and Dorothy Russell were also onboard Friday celebrating their own special occasion – their 24th anniversary.

"They said there were people calling 911, the news calling, everybody thinking we'd crashed on the side of the interstate but we just needed a place to land. So it's where we landed."

