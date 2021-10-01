Hot Air Balloon Makes Emergency Landing On Side Of Nashville Interstate

A group of people on a hot air balloon were flying high above Middle Tennessee Friday morning (October 1) when they had to make a sudden landing off the side of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County. No injuries were reported.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the balloon ran out of fuel around 9 a.m. and had to make an emergency landing at the junction of I-24 and I-840, WKRN reports.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) said the hot air balloon landing on the side of I-24 East never blocked the road. The TDOT Help Truck responded to the scene along with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.