How You Can Share A Backstage Toast With Ricky Martin & Enrique Iglesias

Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias have kicked off their first-ever co-headlining tour together, and as they make their way across the country, the singers want to celebrate the trek with one of their biggest fans.

iHeartRadio is sending one lucky winner and a friend (with roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations) to the tour's stop in Anaheim on November 20th —the joint tour's finale. Not only will they enjoy the concert with VIP tickets, they'll get to meet Ricky and Enrique backstage where they will they will share a toast with the stars to celebrate. To top it off, the winner will also receive a $1,000 gift card.

Martin and Iglesias' co-headlining tour kicked off at the end of September in Las Vegas, and makes stops in cities including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Miami, before wrapping up in Anaheim.

In a statement, Ricky said of the tour, "To say we are going on tour has lifted all of our spirits after the profoundly difficult year the world has gone through and still is. Myself and my entire crew are very excited to bring our best live show safely all over the U.S. and Canada, and let the music bring the healing power and happiness that we all need. I'm also ecstatic to be sharing the stage with my friends Enrique Iglesias and Sebastián Yatra, it’s going to be a blast. Can’t wait! See you all very soon. Get ready to party!"