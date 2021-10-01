Jennifer Aniston Is A Self-Proclaimed Foo Fighters 'Super Fan'

By Katrina Nattress

October 1, 2021

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved actresses in the world, but even stars get starstruck. And for the 52-year-old celebrity that meant meeting Foo Fighters. Aniston shared a post on Instagram documenting the band's trip to The Morning Show set. "The @foofighters paid @themorningshow a visit. This super fan will never forget this day!! ❤️ Mind officially BLOWN 🤯" she captioned the post, adding "#FANFORLIFE" and "#BESTHUMANSEVER" hashtags.

Though it's unclear how involved the Foos' Morning Show cameo will be, Aniston's gallery featured a photo of herself and Dave Grohl looking over a script, and footage of the band performing "Making a Fire" off their latest album Medicine at Midnight. There's also a video of Aniston and Grohl embracing in a hug and a photo of the actress with the full band, where she's wiping tears from her face.

See Aniston's "super fan" post below.

The Foo Fighters' 26th anniversary tour starts back up again later this month. Check out a full list of remaining dates below.

Foo Fighters 26th Anniversary Tour Dates

10/22/21 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

11/10/21 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

11/12-13/21 – Monterrey, MX – Tecate Pal Norte

12/02/2021 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

12/04/2021 – Las Vegas, NV – Park Theater

12/07/2021 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

12/09/2021 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Foo Fighters
