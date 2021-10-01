Jennifer Aniston Is A Self-Proclaimed Foo Fighters 'Super Fan'

Jennifer Aniston is one of the most beloved actresses in the world, but even stars get starstruck. And for the 52-year-old celebrity that meant meeting Foo Fighters. Aniston shared a post on Instagram documenting the band's trip to The Morning Show set. "The @foofighters paid @themorningshow a visit. This super fan will never forget this day!! ❤️ Mind officially BLOWN 🤯" she captioned the post, adding "#FANFORLIFE" and "#BESTHUMANSEVER" hashtags.

Though it's unclear how involved the Foos' Morning Show cameo will be, Aniston's gallery featured a photo of herself and Dave Grohl looking over a script, and footage of the band performing "Making a Fire" off their latest album Medicine at Midnight. There's also a video of Aniston and Grohl embracing in a hug and a photo of the actress with the full band, where she's wiping tears from her face.

See Aniston's "super fan" post below.