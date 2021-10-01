LCD Soundsystem Announces 20 Shows To End The Year

LCD Soundsystem is ending the year with a bang. On Friday (October 1), the band announced a 20-date residency at New York's Brooklyn Steel. The shows will be their first in three years and are set to take place November 23, 24, 29, and 30, as well as December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, and 21.

LCD Soundsystem's last release was 2019's Electric Lady Sessions live album, which followed the 2017 reunion album American Dream.

Bandleader James Murphy recently chatted with Pitchfork about writing new music. "I have a recording studio and I make music all the time," he revealed. "Whether it becomes something that comes out is always what remains to be seen. LCD is like literally opening a tap for when I decide to be part of the world. So, yeah, [I’ve been] working on music. I don’t have a great plan for it or know what I’m going to be doing with it. But I’m working on music."

When asked if the pandemic impacted his plans, Murphy said: "Not being able to play live was fine because we probably wouldn’t have been able to play live then. And I couldn’t make LCD music. It didn’t seem like the right thing to be doing at that moment for lots of reasons. You know, we’re kind of a party band about a grumpy old guy making songs about music and in the middle of a global pandemic of people dying, and in the middle of Black Lives Matter, it just didn’t seem like, 'You know what everybody needs right now? Another snarky LCD Soundsystem record, that’s sort of what the world needs at this moment.'"

Get ticket info here and see the announcement post below.