Skyline Chili Is Celebrating 72 Years Of Serving Cincinnati

Cincinnati's beloved chili restaurant is celebrating turning 72 this year.

Skyline Chili opened its doors on October 8, 1949, in Price Hill on Cincinnati's west side.

The restaurant's website explains that founder Nicholas Lambrinides grew up in Greece watching his mother create recipes with "the magical blend of flavors" and dreamed of sharing her "culinary delights with the world."

After his family migrated to the United States and settled in Cincinnati, Lambrinides decided to make his dream a reality, and thus, Skyline Chili was born.

Famously known for their cheese coneys and threeways, you can enjoy Skyline Chili by visiting one of their 160 locations. Skyline Chili has locations in a handful of states, including Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.

To celebrate National Chili Month and 72 years in business, Skyline posted on their Facebook page that they will be doing a giveaway. The giveaway includes a "$500 gift card and $100 worth of Skyline merch of your choice!"

There is plenty of Skyline Chili gear to pick from. Some of the apparel items they sell include Skyline t-shirts, socks, joggers, masks, and sandals. You name it, the Skyline logo is most likely on it. They also didn't forget about the kids; you can even get a onesie for your baby!

To enter or find more information about the giveaway, click here.