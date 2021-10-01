This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

October 1, 2021

Home for sale with real estate sign.
Photo: Getty Images

Finding affordable areas to live in can be stressful, but it is not impossible.

If you're willing to move just a short drive away from a big city, you're more likely to find an affordable area to live in. If you haven't done your research, you don't have to. HomeSnacks, a digital hub showcasing what it is like to live in different areas, released a list of the most affordable places in each state.

The report had some interesting facts to add about Oklahoma:

We discovered that most Oklahomans have never really experienced unemployment. The Sooner State has managed to stay ahead of the national unemployment rate holding strong at 3.3%. We can thank Oklahoma for jobs in all things agriculture.

So what's the cheapest place to live?

It's Anadarko, which has a median home price of $72,500.

Here are the top 10 cheapest places to live in Oklahoma:

  1. Andarko
  2. Holdenville
  3. Cushing
  4. Noble
  5. Alva
  6. Blackwell
  7. Ponca City
  8. Seminole
  9. Chickasha
  10. Woodward

See the full report here.

