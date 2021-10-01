This Portland Spot Has The Best Tacos In All Of Oregon

Americans love tacos, and data shows it! According to NationalTacoDay.com, U.S. eaters consumed 4.5 billion tacos in 2020.

"That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back," the website says. What makes the almighty taco wonderful is the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell. Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, sauce, meat and so much more!

Since tacos are enjoyed across the nation, Eat This, Not That! located the best spot to get tacos in each state.

The best taco in all of Oregon is...

Sliced Brisket Taco at Matt's BBQ Tacos!