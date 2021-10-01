This Portland Spot Has The Best Tacos In All Of Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2021
Americans love tacos, and data shows it! According to NationalTacoDay.com, U.S. eaters consumed 4.5 billion tacos in 2020.
"That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back," the website says. What makes the almighty taco wonderful is the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell. Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, sauce, meat and so much more!
Since tacos are enjoyed across the nation, Eat This, Not That! located the best spot to get tacos in each state.
The best taco in all of Oregon is...
Sliced Brisket Taco at Matt's BBQ Tacos!
This is what writers said about the taco:
"Brisket in a taco is an unexpected but winning combination. 'The brisket taco was excellent with a dollop of guacamole topped with pickled onions,' one Yelper wrote. 'Think of this as bbq with tortillas instead of a traditional taco.' If that sounds like your jam, hit this place up!"
The Sliced Brisket Taco is one of over a dozen you can order off the menu! They even have eggs-cellent breakfast tacos available all day. Matt's BBQ Tacos is located at 3207 SE Hawthorne Blvd in Portland.
