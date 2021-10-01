This Seattle Spot Has The Best Tacos In All Of Washington

Americans love tacos, and data shows it! According to NationalTacoDay.com, U.S. eaters consumed 4.5 billion tacos in 2020.

"That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back," the website says. What makes the almighty taco wonderful is the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell. Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, sauce, meat and so much more!

Since tacos are enjoyed across the nation, Eat This, Not That! located the best spot to get tacos in each state.

The best taco in all of Washington is...

Al Pastor Taco at Carmelo’s Tacos!

This is what writers said about the taco:

"'The al pastor tacos are tangy and savory. The tortillas are homemade and are the icing on the cake," one Yelp reviewer wrote. Sounds good!"

This Seattle restaurant offers some delicious tacos besides the al pastor, including campechano, a mix of chorizo, grilled steak and potatoes, and chicken adobo. You can find Carmelo's Tacos at 110 Summit Ave. E.

Click here to see where you can find the best tacos across the U.S.