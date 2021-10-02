Body Believed To Be Miya Marcano Has Been Found

Authorities in Florida announced they have found a body believed to be missing college student Miya Marcano.

"Obviously, this is not the update I wanted to give to everyone today," Sheriff John Mina said at a news conference. "Our hearts are broken. Everyone wanted this outcome to be different."

Her body was found near an apartment complex in Orange County. Deputies were searching an area near the Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums after reviewing the cellphone records of Armando Manuel Caballero, who authorities said is the prime suspect in the case. Authorities said he was in the area on the night that Miya went missing. He was found dead from an apparent suicide three days after Marcano was reported missing.

Caballero was a maintenance worker at Marcano's apartment complex and was "rebuffed" after making several romantic advances. Investigators said that Marcano went missing on the same day that a maintenance worker improperly used a master key to access her apartment.

"We are not looking for any other people. We believe pretty conclusively that Armando Caballero is responsible for this crime," Mina told reporters.

Mina said that Marcano's parents had been notified and that an official identification would come from the medical examiner. He said that the search team found a purse near the body that had Miya's identification inside.

A cause of death has not been determined.